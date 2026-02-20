Italy's Jonathan Milan sprints to UAE Tour 2026 Stage 5 win

DUBAI, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) has won stage 5, the Dubai Stage, of the 8th edition of the UAE Tour, ahead of Erlend Blikra (Uno-X Mobility) and Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana Team).

Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) retains the Red Jersey of the race as he leads the General Classification.

1 – Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), 168km in 3h33’18”, average speed 47.257 km/h

2 – Erlend Blikra (Uno-X Mobility) s.t.

3 – Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana Team) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious)

2 – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG) at 21″

Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Jonathan Milan said: “Having finished third here last year, I knew how important it was to be in the front in the second last corner. But that was still very far from the finish line, my team had controlled the stage very well but at the end it was difficult to stay together but they positioned me really well and I found my way to sprint. I’m super happy with this result. I wanted to deliver the best result after the huge efforts by my teammates. Tomorrow it won’t be a stage for me but I hope to win on Sunday again”.