Under directives of Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves AED100 million contribution from Erth Zayed Philanthropies to Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans

ABU DHABI, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chair of Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, has approved a contribution of AED100 million from Erth Zayed Philanthropies to the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This step reinforces the culture of giving established by The Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and further strengthens the UAE’s global leadership in humanitarian work.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans embodies the values of compassion, dignity, and social solidarity championed by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. Guided by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to strengthen a culture of sustainable giving that safeguards opportunity for future generations. Through this endowment, we are reaffirming our collective responsibility to support orphans across the UAE — investing in their education, healthcare, and empowerment, and ensuring that every child has the foundation to thrive and contribute to the nation’s continued progress.”

The initiative seeks to establish a sustainable endowment (waqf) platform dedicated to orphan care across the UAE, ensuring long-term access to education, healthcare, and social empowerment programmes that improve quality of life and expand future opportunities for orphans.

Funds will be invested through an approved endowment mechanism overseen by Awqaf Abu Dhabi, ensuring the sustainability of resources and their allocation to programmes with clear, measurable social impact. The approach reflects the UAE’s commitment to leveraging endowment as a pillar of sustainable development and community solidarity.

The contribution underscores the Foundation’s core mission to support national initiatives focused on family and childhood, and to strengthen community partnership in support of the most vulnerable groups in society.