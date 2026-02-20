UN warns of 'catastrophic' hunger crisis in Somalia as funding dries up

NEW YORK, 20th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations warned on Friday that Somalia is facing one of its most complex hunger crises in recent history, driven by consecutive failed rainy seasons, persistent conflict, and a "catastrophic" shortfall in humanitarian funding.

The World Food Programme (WFP) alerted the international community that without an immediate injection of funds, it may be forced to halt crucial food assistance, leaving millions vulnerable to starvation.

Ross Smith, Director of the WFP’s Emergency Preparedness and Response Division, described the situation as critical.

Speaking on Friday, Smith noted that food security indicators and early warning systems—managed by the WFP and its partners—confirm that Somalia is currently tracking on a trajectory similar to previous devastating food crises.

According to UN data, approximately 4.4 million people, representing one-quarter of Somalia's population, are now facing acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or higher).

"We are now on the cusp of another critical moment," Smith said. "Without urgent action, we may not be able to reach the most vulnerable—most of whom are women and children—in time."