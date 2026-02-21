Anonymous philanthropist contributes AED35 million to Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- An anonymous philanthropist has contributed AED35 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger.

The campaign was launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in implementing sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world.

The campaign to rescue five million children from hunger builds upon a deeply-held humanitarian vision championed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who deems efforts to combat hunger a constant moral and humanitarian priority that is not tied to an emergency or a passing crisis, but stems from the deep conviction that protecting human life, especially that of a child, is the heart of all development efforts.

The campaign, operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), has drawn widespread participation from individuals, institutions, and businesses. This collective effort affirms the UAE community’s culture of generosity and its members' commitment to supporting the pioneering humanitarian initiatives launched by the nation to aid underserved communities worldwide.

It is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

The number 11.5, associated with the Edge of Life campaign, refers to the mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) for children between 6 months and 5 years. It is a medical measurement used for the early detection of acute malnutrition in children. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, a MUAC measurement of under 11.5 cm is, among other indicators, one of the criteria used to diagnose this serious condition.

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the "Donations" tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).