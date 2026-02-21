UAE, Belgium hold third round of political consultations in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the third round of political consultations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Belgium.

The session was co-chaired by Reem Ketait, Deputy Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, and Theodora Gentzis, Secretary-General and President of the Board of Directors of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. The meeting also included the participation of senior officials from both sides.

The two sides reviewed the depth and growth of bilateral relations, reaffirming the strength of the longstanding partnership between the UAE and Belgium and their shared commitment to further elevating cooperation across strategic sectors.

They underscored the deep and enduring people-to-people ties between the UAE and Belgium, reflected in robust cultural, educational, and commercial exchanges, as well as in the growing presence of Belgian companies operating in the UAE across logistics, energy, advanced manufacturing, ports, life sciences, and innovation sectors.

This expanding engagement highlights the dynamism of bilateral economic cooperation and a shared commitment to sustainable growth and innovation-driven partnership.

Both delegations noted the steady growth in bilateral trade over recent years, reflecting a resilient and diversified economic relationship. They explored avenues to further expand non-oil trade, foster private sector partnerships, and enhance investment flows in priority sectors, including energy transition, renewable energy, hydrogen, advanced technologies, and sustainable infrastructure.

In this context, the two sides discussed ongoing negotiations for the UAE–EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and reiterated their support for the swift and constructive advancement of the talks, recognising the UAE’s role as a key economic and logistical hub connecting Europe, West Asia, and East Africa.

The UAE and Belgium also discussed judicial and consular cooperation, with both sides acknowledging the high level of coordination and mutual trust underpinning this cooperation. They agreed to further strengthen collaboration in legal affairs and law enforcement coordination, including through institutional exchanges.

The consultations also included substantive discussions on joint efforts to counter terrorism and extremism, maritime security, and regional stability, emphasising the importance of coordinated efforts to address emerging security challenges.

On regional and international issues, the two sides exchanged views on developments in the Middle East, European security, and the Horn of Africa. They underscored the urgent need for de-escalation, the protection of civilians, and their support of dialogue to prevent regional instability. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement as the only viable path toward lasting stability.

The UAE and Belgium reviewed their respective humanitarian assistance efforts, including support provided in the Horn of Africa and Gaza. They emphasised the importance of ensuring rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peacebuilding and coordinated international action.

Both sides agreed to increase the frequency of high-level visits between the two countries to further consolidate strategic coordination and deepen institutional engagement. They also agreed to convene the fourth round of political consultations in Brussels in 2027.