Dubai Police's Mobile Cannon continues Ramadan tour

DUBAI, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police's Mobile Cannon (Al Rahal) is continuing its tour across the emirate during Ramadan, stopping on Saturday and Sunday (4th–5th Ramadan) at Hatta Hall before moving to JBR on Sunday and Monday (5th–6th Ramadan).

The cannon will visit 17 locations throughout the holy month, including Zabeel Park, Umm Suqeim Majlis, JBR, Bab Al Shams Hotel, Al Meydan Hotel, Global Village, Atlantis Hotel, Nad Al Sheba Majlis, Margham, Burj Khalifa, Lehbab, Al Khawaneej Majlis, Marsa Boulevard, Al Warqa, Vida Creek Harbour and Al Barsha Park.

Dubai Police said the initiative aims to revive Ramadan traditions and foster community engagement.

Six cannons will be stationed at key locations across the emirate during the month: JBR, Burj Khalifa, Damac Hills, Expo City Dubai (Al Wasl Plaza), Dubai Festival City and Vida Creek Harbour Hotel.