SEWA launches power, water networks in Wadi Al Helo

SHARJAH, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has completed the operation of electricity and water distribution networks and connected services to the residential complex in Al Muhtadi neighbourhood, Phase 3, in Wadi Al Helo.

A specialised team was also assigned to register service accounts under beneficiaries’ names during the key handover ceremony.

Engineer Yousif Al Hammadi, Director of Kalba Department at SEWA, said the authority continues to strengthen electrical infrastructure and provide sustainable power services that meet residents’ needs and support future projects, in line with the highest quality and safety standards.

The project included constructing an 11kV distribution substation, installing five distribution boxes, laying one kilometre of medium-voltage cables and 1,920 metres of low-voltage cables.

SEWA also completed the water network using high-specification GRE pipes and installed and activated electricity and water meters for all homes in the neighbourhood.