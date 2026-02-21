Al Ain clinch Jiu-Jitsu title at Hafeet Sport Challenge

AL AIN, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club secured top honours in the jiu-jitsu competition at the Hafeet Sport Challenge, finishing ahead of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club in second place, while Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club claimed third.

The championship concluded on Friday at Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, drawing strong participation from Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 athletes representing top clubs and academies across the UAE.

Contested under an open belt format, the matches featured high-intensity action, with athletes using a variety of styles and tactical approaches. The format raised the level of competition and pushed competitors across all age divisions to perform at their best.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the Hafeet Sport Challenge is the largest sporting event in Al Ain, bringing together more than 4,000 athletes competing across 36 sports.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said the inclusion of jiu-jitsu reflects the sport’s growing role in promoting healthy lifestyles, particularly during the UAE’s Year of the Family.

He added that the federation aims to make jiu-jitsu part of daily family life, helping to develop a physically and mentally balanced generation.

Saeed Abdullah Ahmed Al Jabri, a member of the Higher Organising Committee of the Hafeet Sport Challenge, said the event provides athletes with broad competitive opportunities and highlights jiu-jitsu’s rising popularity.

Zayed Al Kaabi, coach of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, said the championship was an important opportunity to evaluate athletes and improve their readiness. He said the club entered around 150 athletes across different divisions.

Omar Mohammed Bashir, father of an Under-14 athlete from Al Ain Club, said participation in the championship helped strengthen his son’s confidence and ability to handle competition, noting a clear improvement in his commitment to training and preparation.

Rashid Mohammed Al Hammadi of Al Ain Club, who won bronze in the Under-16 55 kg division, said he was proud of his medal and described the open belt format as challenging, as it required adapting to opponents with different styles. He said the experience helped him gain valuable exposure and thanked his coaches for their support.