EU invests €225 million to deliver next-generation influenza vaccines

BRUSSELS, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union is committing €225 million to speed up the development of next-generation flu vaccines that will offer protection across a wider range of influenza variants and quickly adapted if a pandemic strain emerges. It marks the first time the European Commission will be using pre-commercial procurement to advance products through clinical trials, ensuring they meet strict safety, quality and efficacy criteria, while supporting innovations that might otherwise stall without public intervention.

The funding will support vaccines designed to be easier to administer via the nose, mouth or skin patches and rapidly scaled up in emergencies.

Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, said: “With an EU investment of €225 million - the largest ever dedicated to accelerating access to innovative medical countermeasures - we are advancing the development of next-generation flu vaccines. Innovation is at the heart of preparedness. This funding will unlock cutting-edge technologies, including more accessible and diverse vaccine administration methods, ensuring that effective vaccine options reach underserved and vulnerable groups. This investment also strengthens Europe's pharmaceutical ecosystem, contributing to its competitiveness, and reinforces our resilience against future health threats.”

Through full clinical development of promising vaccine candidates, the EU aims to widen the pipeline, putting more products in development. That means new solutions can reach national vaccination programmes more quickly, providing patient friendly vaccines to help countries respond with greater speed and coordination when outbreaks intensify.

The contracts signed will run for 98 months, covering clinical development through to market authorisation.