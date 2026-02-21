Menassah continues to grant Emirati publishers, authors global reach

SHARJAH, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Grounded in an ambitious vision aimed at expanding the reach of Emirati and Arab books across Arab, regional and international knowledge landscapes, Menassah Distribution Company recorded a distinguished presence at the beginning of this year through its participation in Al Dhafra Book Festival, Cairo International Book Fair, and Damascus International Book Fair.

Across these three major cultural events, the company showcased more than 1,270 titles reflecting the richness and diversity of the United Arab Emirates’ creative output.

Al Dhafra Book Festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre from 19 to 25 January 2026 at Madinat Zayed Public Park in the Al Dhafra Region, served as a prominent platform through which the company continued to promote a culture of reading and knowledge dissemination within the local community, while supporting cultural initiatives at the national level. Menassah presented 403 titles comprising 1,212 books from the latest publications of 81 local publishing houses.

The Cairo International Book Fair 2026, held at Egypt International Exhibitions Centre from 21 January to 3 February under the theme “Whoever stops reading for an hour falls behind for centuries”, also witnessed a notable Emirati participation.

The company displayed 482 titles from 102 publishing houses, with a total of 2,250 books. This participation held particular significance in highlighting Emirati cultural production before the wide international publishing community, especially as the fair recorded exceptional participation, with 1,457 publishing houses and more than 6,600 exhibitors from 83 countries.

At Damascus International Book Fair, held from 5 to 16 February and regarded as one of the region’s most prominent cultural events, “Menassah” presented a diverse selection of publications from 49 Emirati publishing houses. The participation included 386 titles across literature, culture, science and children’s books, totalling 1,479 books.

Rashid Al Kous, Director General of Menassah Distribution Company, affirmed that participating in three of the most prominent local and regional cultural events reflects the company’s commitment to showcasing Emirati literature, strengthening its presence within national cultural platforms, enhancing cultural exchange between the UAE and sister countries, and expanding local publishers’ access to readers and intellectuals across the Arab world and beyond.

He said: “We believe that books are a gateway to knowledge and a bridge between cultures. Therefore, we are keen to ensure that our publications have a strong presence at major cultural platforms such as Al Dhafra, Cairo and Damascus. Engaging with Arab audiences at these events allows us to better understand readers’ needs and meet their aspirations.

Through this active participation, we aim to open new horizons for publishers, reinforce the leading position of Emirati books on the regional and international cultural map, and contribute to building a well-informed generation that takes pride in its identity while remaining open to the experiences of others—reflecting the UAE’s message and future aspirations.”

These participations underscore Menassah Distribution Company’s commitment to its role as an active partner in supporting Arab culture and granting Emirati publishers and authors global visibility.

This is achieved through strengthening partnerships, exploring growth opportunities in regional and international book markets, and contributing to the advancement of the publishing industry in the United Arab Emirates, thereby reinforcing its position as a global hub for culture and creative industries.