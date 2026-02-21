UAE became Oman's leading trading partner in non-oil exports, re-exports in 2025

MUSCAT, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates topped the list of the Sultanate of Oman’s trading partners last year in non-oil exports, re-export activities, and merchandise imports, according to the monthly statistical bulletin issued by Oman’s National Centre for Statistics and Information.

Data published by the Oman News Agency (ONA) showed that the UAE ranked first as a destination for Omani non-oil exports, receiving goods valued at more than RO 1.311 billion, marking a growth rate of 25.3%.

The UAE also accounted for 35.2% of Oman’s total re-export trade, valued at RO 724 million, reflecting a growth of 27.2%. Meanwhile, Omani merchandise imports from the UAE increased by 5.4%, exceeding RO 4.1 billion.

Overall, Oman recorded positive performance in its non-oil foreign trade, supported by government efforts to enhance port activity and stimulate productive sectors. Non-oil exports, including chemicals, metals, and machinery, rose by 7.5% to reach RO 6.7 billion. Re-export activities surged by 20.3%, totaling RO 2.056 billion.

Other prominent trading partners included Saudi Arabia, India, China, Iran, and the United Kingdom, with varying shares in export and import activities.