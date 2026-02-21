AI Impact Summit 2026 adopts New Delhi Declaration calling for secure & trusted AI

NEW DELHI, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The AI Impact Summit 2026 concluded here yesterday with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, marking a significant milestone in global cooperation on artificial intelligence.

The Declaration has been endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations, reflecting a broad-based global consensus on leveraging AI for economic growth and social good.

Guided by the principle of "Welfare for all, Happiness for all'', the Declaration underscores that the benefits of AI must be equitably shared across humanity.

It emphasises:

Strengthening international cooperation and multistakeholder engagement

Respecting national sovereignty

Advancing AI through accessible, and trustworthy frameworks

The Declaration is structured around seven key pillars, forming the foundation of global AI cooperation:

Democratizing AI Resources

Economic Growth & Social Good

Secure & Trusted AI

AI for Science

Access for Social Empowerment

Human Capital Development

Resilient, Efficient & Innovative AI Systems

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to:

Advancing shared global priorities in AI governance

Promoting voluntary, non-binding frameworks

Translating vision into action through continued collaboration

The Summit is expected to catalyse long-term international partnerships and position AI as a key driver of economic growth.

On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi,led the UAE delegation to the AI Impact Summit.

The UAE's participation is based on its pivotal role and ongoing efforts to support international cooperation in advanced technology, particularly following its announcement that it will host the highly anticipated AI Summit in 2028. This summit will follow Switzerland's joint hosting of the event in Geneva in 2027.

This hosting underscores the UAE's leadership and its position as a global hub for shaping the future of technology and a platform for formulating responsible international policies. This will contribute to building strategic partnerships that accelerate the adoption of innovation and leverage AI solutions to drive sustainable development across vital sectors.