AI Impact Summit 2026 adopts New Delhi Declaration calling for secure & trusted AI

NEW DELHI, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The AI Impact Summit 2026 concluded here yesterday with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, marking a significant milestone in global cooperation on artificial intelligence.
The Declaration has been endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations, reflecting a broad-based global consensus on leveraging AI for economic growth and social good.
Guided by the principle of "Welfare for all, Happiness for all'', the Declaration underscores that the benefits of AI must be equitably shared across humanity.
It emphasises:
Strengthening international cooperation and multistakeholder engagement
Respecting national sovereignty
Advancing AI through accessible, and trustworthy frameworks
The Declaration is structured around seven key pillars, forming the foundation of global AI cooperation:
Democratizing AI Resources
Economic Growth & Social Good
Secure & Trusted AI
AI for Science
Access for Social Empowerment
Human Capital Development
Resilient, Efficient & Innovative AI Systems
Participants reaffirmed their commitment to:
Advancing shared global priorities in AI governance
Promoting voluntary, non-binding frameworks
Translating vision into action through continued collaboration
The Summit is expected to catalyse long-term international partnerships and position AI as a key driver of economic growth.
On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi,led the UAE delegation to the AI Impact Summit.
The UAE's participation is based on its pivotal role and ongoing efforts to support international cooperation in advanced technology, particularly following its announcement that it will host the highly anticipated AI Summit in 2028. This summit will follow Switzerland's joint hosting of the event in Geneva in 2027.
This hosting underscores the UAE's leadership and its position as a global hub for shaping the future of technology and a platform for formulating responsible international policies. This will contribute to building strategic partnerships that accelerate the adoption of innovation and leverage AI solutions to drive sustainable development across vital sectors.