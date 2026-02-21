Egypt Central Bank’s net international reserve reached $52.6 billion in January 2026

CAIRO, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt Hassan Abdalla.

Spokesman for the Presidency Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that the meeting reviewed the developments and achievements in the banking sector and monetary policy during 2025. These reflect the continued strength of financial soundness indicators, the resilience and solidity of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), the efficiency of the banking sector, and its ability to support the country’s macroeconomic stability.

The Central Bank Governor highlighted the rise in the Central Bank’s net international reserves, which reached $52.6 billion in January 2026.

This milestone represents a historic recovery from the $33.1 billion reported in August 2022, effectively securing enough capital to cover approximately 6.9 months of commodity imports, and exceeding global benchmark levels.

The meeting further discussed the increase in the banking sector’s net foreign assets, which reached $25.5 billion in December 2025, the highest level since February 2020. This was driven by an improvement in commercial banks’ net foreign assets, totalling $12.2 billion in December 2025, in addition to the recovery of Egyptians’ remittances from abroad, which recorded the highest level in Egypt’s history.

Additionally, the rise was supported by increased tourism revenues, and growth in both direct and indirect foreign investments in Egyptian government debt instruments. Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s net foreign assets recorded $15.1 billion in January 2026.