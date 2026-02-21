International Charity Organisation spent AED 195 mn in humanitarian projects in 2025

AJMAN,21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Charity Organisation (ICO) continued in 2025 to strengthen its humanitarian role both within the United Arab Emirates and abroad, with total projects valued at AED 195 million. Of this amount, AED 170 million was allocated to projects inside the UAE, and AED 25 million to projects overseas, reflecting the UAE’s vision of institutionalising charitable work and enhancing sustainability in humanitarian initiatives.

The organisation announced the completion, implementation, and construction of 140 fully integrated charitable complexes outside the country at a cost of AED 25 million. These projects targeted less developed communities and contributed to improving quality of life and promoting social stability in those areas.

These charitable complexes included mosques, schools, water wells, health centres, and other service facilities that meet the basic needs of residents. This reflects a comprehensive development approach that links education, healthcare, water access, and worship within a sustainable, long-term framework.

Dr. Khalid Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the ICO, affirmed that the implementation of 140 charitable complexes within a single year reflects the scale of efforts made by the organisation’s teams and partners.

He noted that this achievement affirms the organisation’s commitment to delivering integrated development projects that leave a lasting impact on the lives of beneficiary communities, in line with the UAE’s approach of extending assistance to those in need around the world without discrimination.

Dr. Al Khaja also pointed out that thousands of families and individuals benefited from the organisation’s projects inside the UAE, which amounted to AED 170 million in 2025. He emphasised that these projects translate the organisation’s vision and approach in promoting social solidarity and reinforcing the values of giving.