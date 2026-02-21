Trump increases global tariffs from 10% to 15%

WASHINGTON, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he will raise the temporary global tariff rate on imported goods from 10% to 15%, following a US Supreme Court ruling against tariffs imposed under an economic emergency law.

He had earlier announced a 10% global tariff after the apex court deemed his administration's reciprocal tariffs to be illegal. In a 6–3 decision, the US Supreme Court ruled that President Trump overstepped his legal authority by imposing broad tariffs without clear approval from Congress.

''"Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday. I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level,'' he said in a post on posted on Truth Social.