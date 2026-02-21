Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 26th WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

DUBAI, 21st February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, presented American Jessica Pegula with the winner’s trophy at the 26th edition of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships’ women’s tournament.

The prestigious event, a key fixture on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 calendar, was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. The awards ceremony was held on the iconic Centre Court of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, concluding an exhilarating week of world-class women’s tennis that started with 16 of the top 20 players and 35 of the top 40.

Pegula, the World No. 5, claimed the women’s singles title after a thrilling match in front of a packed stadium. Demonstrating laser-like accuracy and a steely determination, Pegula emerged victorious over the Ukraine’s Svitolina 6-2, 6-4, joining compatriots Lindsay Davenport and Venus Williams as only the third American – and the first since 2014 - to win the prestigious tournament.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including His Excellency Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Tennis and Padel Federation; Saeed Almarri, Secretary General of the UAE Tennis and Padel Federation; Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and Chairman of the Tournament Organising Committee; Salah Tahlak, Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and Tournament Director of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships; and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Dubai Duty Free.

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships continue to reinforce its reputation as a premier international sporting event, attracting the world’s best male and female tennis players. Over the course of the week, competitors battled for singles and doubles titles in front of enthusiastic and engaged audiences.

In the doubles final, Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil’s Luisa Stefani displayed power, touch, accuracy and supreme confidence as they steamrolled Germany’s Laura Siegemund and Russia’s Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 6-3 to claim their first Dubai win.

Cidambi said: “The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships continue to raise the bar for international sporting excellence, and this year’s WTA tournament once again showcased the very best of women’s tennis. From unforgettable match moments, to one of the best fan atmospheres that I can remember in our 26 editions, the 2026 WTA 1000 event has been a tremendous success. We extend our sincere appreciation to the WTA players and officials for delivering such a memorable week and eagerly look forward to welcoming everyone back next year.”

Tahlak added: “What an engrossing week of women’s tennis and congratulations to everyone who played their part – especially tonight’s winners. Thanks to all the fans for creating a great atmosphere here night after night and to the media for sharing our event with the world. Thanks also to everyone who is working hard behind the scenes to ensure the success of this tournament. Your work does not go unnoticed.”

The focus now turns to Dubai’s men’s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) 500 tournament, which starts on Monday 23 February and runs until Saturday 28 February at the same venue.