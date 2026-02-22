Sharjah Award unveils theme for 17th artistic criticism cycle

SHARJAH, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Secretariat of the Sharjah Award for Artistic Criticism Research has approved the theme for its 17th cycle: “Architecture in Arab Visual Arts: Homes and Approaches”. The award is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qusair, Director of Cultural Affairs at the Department of Culture and Secretary-General of the award, said, “The continuous support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi for critical research in visual arts has been a cornerstone in consolidating Arab visual culture and elevating the role of art criticism as an active partner in developing the visual arts experience.”

He added that launching a new cycle reflects the ruler’s deep cultural vision, which gives special attention to critical research and aims to open new horizons for scholars to explore aesthetic and intellectual transformations in Arab visual arts, building a broad, contemporary critical reference.

Al Qusair explained, “The award has established its presence and secured a significant position in the Arab cultural sphere through documentation, publishing, and dissemination of winning research. This has created a qualitative accumulation of criticism that serves as a reference for scholars and enthusiasts. At the same time, the award has highlighted Arab critics and their contributions, with more than 68 critics participating in past cycles, enriching the Arab critical landscape and enhancing its intellectual presence.”

Regarding this cycle’s theme, he said, “The choice of ‘Architecture in Arab Visual Arts: Homes and Approaches’ reflects the award’s awareness of the deep connection between visual arts and architectural space, which is one of the most important aesthetic and intellectual sources in the Arab visual arts experience. The theme invites multiple critical approaches that examine architecture in artworks, not merely as a visual element, but as a bearer of cultural meaning, memory, and sense of place, allowing analytical readings that reveal shifts in artistic vision and expression in contemporary Arab visual arts.”

The Sharjah Award for Artistic Criticism Research is unique in the Arab world in this specific field, being the only award that tackles a vital artistic topic and highlights the efforts of Arab writers, critics, and academics. While previous editions focused on the surprise and innovation in visual language, the award has continually adapted to developments in the fine arts.