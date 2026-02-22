RTA awards contract for Phase II of Hessa Street Development

DUBAI, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for Phase II of Hessa Street Development.

The project spans the 3 km corridor between Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road. It includes upgrading three major intersections by constructing bridges extending 8,835 metres and a 480-metre tunnel, as well as improvements to entry and exit points along several connecting roads.

The project will increase Hessa Street’s capacity by 100 percent, from 4,000 vehicles per hour to 8,000 vehicles per hour. It serves 10 residential and development areas, benefiting around 650,000 residents, and will reduce journey time from 24 minutes to five minutes.

The Authority will open Phase I of Hessa Street Development in April, featuring completed bridges, upgraded intersections and dedicated cycling tracks.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said, “Phase II of Hessa Street Development complements Phase I, which will be fully completed in the first quarter of 2026.”

Al Tayer added, “The roads covered under Phase II of Hessa Street Development currently accommodate approximately half a million trips per day.”