TRENDS takes part in scientific conference in Córdoba

ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory participated in the fifth scientific conference of the University Platform for the Study of Islam, titled Ethics and Aesthetics in Islamic Heritage, held in Córdoba, Spain.

The conference brought together academics and researchers from international universities and research centres.

TRENDS’ participation underscored its commitment to supporting comparative Islamic studies and promoting interdisciplinary approaches that integrate philosophy, theology, the arts and the social sciences. This approach contributes to a contemporary reading of Islamic heritage, highlighting its ethical and aesthetic dimensions and their impact on identity and intercultural dialogue, while providing intellectual tools to counter hate speech and extremism.

Representing TRENDS at the conference were Senior Researcher Hamad Al-Hosani and Dr. Wael Saleh, Advisor to the Department. The delegation took part in conference sessions and discussions and moderated two academic panels.

During the discussions, TRENDS researchers presented their perspective on the conceptual link between ethics and aesthetics in Islamic thought, stressing that this connection is a foundational element in shaping the Islamic vision of humanity and the world.

The conference also witnessed the launch of a book resulting from the Abu Dhabi Conference 2024, organised by TRENDS in cooperation with the University Platform for the Study of Islam. The publication represents the scholarly outcome of research discussions hosted in the UAE capital last year.

The book features a collection of peer-reviewed studies analysing the Document on Human Fraternity and its impact on relations among religions and cultures, in addition to practical recommendations to advance the concept of human fraternity across various fields.