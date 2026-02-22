SEWA completes first phase of water control project

SHARJAH, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has completed the first phase of its water control and monitoring system, a key strategic project in the water sector. The initiative aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide top-quality services and adopt advanced technologies.

The first phase connected all 18 desalination and pumping stations in Sharjah, along with transmission lines and distribution networks, to a unified operational system enabling real-time monitoring and consolidated data in a central control centre.

Engineer Faisal Al Sarkal, Director of the Water Department at SEWA, explained that the system provides a comprehensive operational view of production, transmission, and distribution, boosting efficiency, reliability, and enabling faster, more informed decisions.

Phase two, set to start in Q2 this year and complete by early 2028, will add advanced analytics and artificial intelligence tools to further enhance operational control, network sustainability, and performance.