Cybersecurity Council warns against sharing sensitive data on social media

ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Cybersecurity Council (CSC) has warned against publishing or sharing important or personal data across social media platforms, stressing that posting sensitive information may expose individuals to various types of fraud.

The Council said such data can be exploited to design targeted scams and may result in violations of personal privacy in cyberspace.

It underlined that exercising caution when sharing information helps reduce cyberattacks and fraudulent activities aimed at stealing assets belonging to individuals, companies and institutions. It urged the public to remain vigilant when dealing with data that may be shared online.

The CSC noted that around 40 percent of users have experienced privacy violations as a result of oversharing personal details about their lives and families on social media. It warned that irresponsible sharing significantly increases the risk of theft, cyber fraud and identity theft.

The Council explained that even seemingly insignificant details shared publicly can be used in fraudulent schemes. It advised users not to disclose detailed information about home or workplace addresses, personal phone numbers, or travel plans, and cautioned against sharing private or family photos.

Highlighting the risks of failing to follow such measures, the CSC stressed the role of individuals in safeguarding their personal data and preventing identity theft. It also emphasised the importance of raising awareness and securing social media accounts, as well as protecting mobile devices used for personal and professional purposes.

The Council further urged users to keep software updated, limit access to cameras, microphones and location services, create strong passwords, use multi-factor authentication and adopt safe online practices to prevent cyber fraud and maintain a secure digital environment.

It called on individuals to modify their online behaviour by verifying secure methods of sharing information and avoiding content that may lead to identity theft or privacy breaches. Users were advised to avoid unsecured platforms, monitor their accounts regularly and carefully verify incoming messages, particularly as fraudsters increasingly use advanced technologies to obtain financial and personal information.

The CSC concluded that cybersecurity remains a major challenge in the digital sphere, noting that preventive measures and responsible conduct, alongside government efforts, play a vital role in addressing digital challenges arising from rapid technological advancement.

In this context, the Cyber Pulse awareness campaign, launched by the Cybersecurity Council for the second consecutive year on social media platforms, supports the UAE’s efforts to build a secure cyberspace that protects users from growing digital risks. The initiative aligns with a national vision aimed at strengthening trust in the country’s digital ecosystem, promoting cybersecurity culture, enhancing digital awareness among families and individuals, and reinforcing practices that safeguard the safety and privacy of citizens and residents amid accelerating digital transformation.