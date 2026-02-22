DEWA discusses collaboration with First Public Hydrogen Authority, Electric Power Research Institute of America

DUBAI, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), explored opportunities for collaboration in sustainable energy and innovation during a meeting with Robert Hertzberg, senior fellow at the Mission Possible Partnership and board member of First Public Hydrogen, along with a high-level delegation from the Electric Power Research Institute of America (EPRI).

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in research and development, innovation and capacity building, including specialised training programmes across priority areas such as smart grids, renewable energy, energy storage, network upgrades, energy efficiency, cyber security, photovoltaic system integration and advanced data analytics.

The meeting was attended by Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, and Ghanim Alqassim, Senior Manager - Solar Energy at DEWA.

Al Tayer reaffirmed DEWA’s commitment to working with leading international organisations to exchange technical expertise, strengthen national capacity and empower its professionals to play an active role in shaping the future of sustainable energy while advancing the energy transition, digital transformation and climate action in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050.