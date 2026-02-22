Humanitarian, medical aid convoys arrive in Gaza as part of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’

GAZA, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has continued dispatching humanitarian aid convoys to the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, as part of its ongoing relief efforts to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering amid the challenging humanitarian conditions.

Aid convoys entered this week loaded with diverse relief items, led by food parcels distributed in conjunction with the Holy Month of Ramadan. Winter clothing and heating supplies were also delivered to assist affected families in addressing essential needs and enduring low temperatures.

Alongside the humanitarian support, a medical convoy transporting over 30 tonnes of medicines and supplies arrived in the Strip. The aid is allocated to cover the requirements of medical laboratories and surgeries at the UAE field hospital in Rafah and the Emirates Medical Centre in Khan Younis, as part of the UAE’s integrated healthcare framework aimed at strengthening response capacity in the most affected areas.

The UAE medical support team in Al Arish continues its operations round the clock, overseeing the preparation and organisation of medical shipments in line with on-the-ground needs. Detailed sorting and packing measures are implemented to facilitate swift dispatch, direct allocation of supplies and optimal efficiency in the delivery of aid.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 affirmed that the continued entry of convoys during Ramadan reflects the UAE’s established approach to humanitarian giving and relief work, as well as its commitment to delivering humanitarian and medical support on a regular basis, helping to address urgent needs and enhance healthcare services across the Strip.