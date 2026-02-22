Charitable organisations to host food parcel packing event for Gaza under Humaid Air Bridge initiative

AJMAN, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the “Humaid Air Bridge” initiative to support the people of Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan, charitable organisations and entities will organise a food parcel packing event tomorrow at Al Bait Metwahid Hall in Ajman.

The organisations have invited members of the community from all segments to participate and contribute to this humanitarian effort, which reflects the deeply rooted values of generosity and solidarity within UAE society.

The initiative also aims to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to affected families and reinforces the UAE’s message of extending support to those in need around the world.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, had directed the launch of a humanitarian air bridge to provide relief to the Gaza Strip in conjunction with the holy month, under “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering amid the current circumstances.

The air bridge is transporting a range of relief supplies, including food parcels, medical items, and essential supplies for children and women, in addition to other urgent basic needs, contributing to supporting affected families and meeting their living requirements during Ramadan.

The launch of the air bridge comes with the participation of several charitable organisations in the Emirate of Ajman, namely the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation, the International Charity Organisation, the Emirates Red Crescent, Al Ihsan Charity Association, and Al Etihad Charity Foundation. These entities will oversee the preparation of aid and coordinate shipping and delivery operations to ensure its swift arrival to beneficiaries.