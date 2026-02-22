Ministry of Community Empowerment launches 'Al Yafnah' initiative to enhance social cohesion during Ramadan

DUBAI, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Community Empowerment has launched the community initiative “Al Yafnah” during the holy month of Ramadan, aiming to strengthen social bonds and revive the tradition of neighbourhood gatherings as a cornerstone of Emirati identity and aligning with the designation of 2026 as the Year of Family.

The first "Al Yafnah" event was held at Majlis Al jefeer in Al Ain, marking the launch of a nationwide initiative that will be implemented across eight residential neighbourhoods in seven emirates.

The initiative forms part of a comprehensive action plan led by the ministry in collaboration with local partners, neighbourhood councils, and community institutions.

This wide geographic outreach reflects the ministry’s commitment to expanding the initiative across diverse communities, reinforcing its impact at the national level.

The initiative's name is derived from a deeply rooted term in local heritage. “Al Yafnah” refers to the bowl around which people gather to share food, symbolising unity, connection, and collective participation.

"Al Yafnah" aims to revive the culture of communal iftar within neighbourhoods, fostering deeper connections among neighbours, creating meaningful opportunities for interaction, and strengthening social bonds among families.

It also celebrates the distinctive Emirati Ramadan identity in a way that reflects the authenticity of traditions while engaging all segments of society.

Through this initiative, the Ministry seeks to reinforce the role of neighbourhoods and families within the broader social empowerment ecosystem and to promote the concept of shared responsibility in building a cohesive and resilient society.

The success of impactful community initiatives is measured by the depth of their influence, the sustainability of their outcomes, and their ability to cultivate relationships grounded in trust, cooperation, and a strong sense of belonging.

The initiative will bring together citizens and residents, alongside influential community figures, in a scene that reflects the UAE’s diverse and integrated society founded on mutual respect and social harmony.