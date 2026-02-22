UAE Cyber Security Council partners with Safe AI Cup 2026 to promote ethical, secure use of AI in education

DUBAI, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) has announced a strategic partnership with Safe AI Cup 2026 to promote the ethical and secure use of artificial intelligence.

Under this partnership, the Council will sponsor and host the Secure AI Cup 2026, to empower students across the United Arab Emirates and actively engage them in the digital era, deepen their understanding of Secure AI technologies.

Through this partnership, CSC will also support Emirati students in recognising the role of artificial intelligence in their daily lives, present, and future through the CyberE71 programme, contributing to the UAE’s long-term vision for a secure, resilient, and sustainable digital future.

The Safe AI Cup is part of the “Safe AI for Society” initiative organised by the Emirates Safer Internet Society (eSafe), the Robotics and Automation Society (RAS), and Global Innovation & Entrepreneurship (GIE), and hosted by the University of Dubai. Together, the partners aim to strengthen national capabilities, drive innovation in AI solutions, and nurture a sustainable ecosystem of skilled students equipped to address emerging AI challenges.

The competition will Target two parallel tracks; First dedicated for schools across the UAE, and another dedicated to UAE universities. The university track will be led by the CyberE71 programme, through which outstanding students who develop high-impact solutions will be supported by integrating them into CyberE71’s programmes and connecting them with the labour market, thereby providing enhanced opportunities for growth and professional development.

The competition promotes ‘Responsible-by-Design’ and encourages young students to move beyond using technology and start building safe, responsible, and secure AI solutions, in addition to the implementation of this partnership will also take place within the activities of the CyberE71 Incubator.

Students participating in this competition will be developing practical Generative AI projects for the education sector, such as AI learning tools and safety systems, while considering privacy, ethics, and security from the beginning. There is no fee for participation.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said, “Artificial intelligence is bringing about a profound transformation across the world; however, its success depends on trust and security." He affirmed that this partnership will invest in our youth in a manner befitting the times, and will help

them recognise the importance of building safe and ethical artificial intelligence solutions. He further emphasised that this partnership supports the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and strengthens our digital future.

School students aged 11 to 18 years from public and private schools are encouraged to register their interest on the competition website safeaicup.com