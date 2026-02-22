Nahyan bin Zayed attends part of seventh & final stage of UAE Tour 2026

ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, today attended part of the competitions of the seventh and final stage of the UAE Tour 2026, held in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of AD Ports Group. H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed followed the race proceedings at its concluding stage.

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed greeted the participating cyclists, commending the high technical level and outstanding sportsmanship that reflect the prestigious standing of the UAE Tour on the international cycling calendar.

The eighth edition of the UAE Tour 2026, the only global cycling race in the Middle East listed on the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) calendar, concluded after seven stages covering a total distance of 1,004.2 kilometres.

The race was organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and sponsored by AD Ports Group, with the participation of 147 cyclists representing 21 international teams.

Italy’s Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) won the seventh and final stage, the “AD Ports Group Stage,” completing the 149-kilometre route in 2 hours, 56 minutes and 48 seconds.

Mexican Isaac Del Toro was crowned overall champion of the UAE Tour 2026. The UAE Team Emirates XRG rider secured the title following his standout performance in the penultimate stage in Al Ain.