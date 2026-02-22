UAE Tour underscores UAE’s leading position in hosting major international sporting events: ADSC

ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), ongratulated the UAE leadership on the outstanding organisational success of the eighth edition of the UAE Tour, praising the exceptional level of preparation and execution, which underscores the UAE’s leading position in hosting and organising major international sporting events.

Al Awani also extended his congratulations on UAE Team Emirates’ achievement in winning the eighth edition title, describing it as a new addition to the UAE’s distinguished sporting record. He congratulated the team’s management, technical and administrative staff, and riders — particularly the crowned champion — commending the significant efforts made to secure this achievement in the name of the UAE, further strengthening the team’s position on the global professional cycling map and reaffirming its continued excellence.

He added: “We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to all those who contributed to the organisational success of the UAE Tour — sponsors, partners, volunteers and media representatives — as well as the organising team whose exceptional efforts and high professionalism played a key role in delivering an event that reflects the name and stature of the UAE on the international stage.”