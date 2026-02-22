European Commission requests full clarity on steps by US following recent Supreme Court ruling

BRUSSELS, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission requests full clarity on the steps the United States intends to take following the recent Supreme Court ruling on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The current situation is not conducive to delivering “fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial” transatlantic trade and investment, as agreed to by both sides and spelled out in the EU-U.S. Joint Statement of August 2025, said the European Commission in a statement on Sunday.

The Commission will always ensure that the interests of the European Union are fully protected. EU companies and exporters must have fair treatment, predictability, and legal certainty.

A deal is a deal. As the United States' largest trading partner, the EU expects the U.S. to honour its commitments set out in the Joint Statement - just as the EU stands by its commitments.

In particular, EU products must continue to benefit from the most competitive treatment, with no increases in tariffs beyond the clear and all-inclusive ceiling previously agreed.

Tariffs are taxes, driving up costs for both consumers and businesses, as recent studies clearly confirm.

When applied unpredictably, tariffs are inherently disruptive, undermining confidence and stability across global markets and creating further uncertainty across international supply chains.

The Commission is in close and continuous contact with the U.S. Administration. On Saturday, 21 February, EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

''We will continue to work towards lowering tariffs, as provided for in the Joint Statement. The EU's priority is to preserve a stable, predictable transatlantic trading environment, while also acting as a global anchor for rules-based trade,'' the statement added.