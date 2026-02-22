Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns statements by U.S. Ambassador to Israel on cceptance of control over Palestinian, Arab lands

ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemned the statements made by the U.S. Ambassador to the Israel, which included references suggesting acceptance of the Israeli control over Palestinian territories and other lands belonging to Arab states.

The Council affirmed its absolute rejection of such provocative statements, which contravene the principles of moral responsibility and international law, and contribute to escalating tensions while threatening the security and stability of the region.

In a statement today, it stressed that Israel has no legitimate right to any of the occupied Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, nor to any Arab land whatsoever.

The Muslim Council of Elders called upon the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and to confront any attempts to separate the West Bank from the Gaza Strip in a way that undermines prospects for peace in the region and the world.

The Council further emphasised the urgent need to halt settlement expansion policies and to work decisively toward a just and comprehensive solution that guarantees the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital