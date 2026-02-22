Port of Salalah achieves record general cargo volumes in 2025

MUSCAT, 22nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- General cargo volumes handled at the Port of Salalah — Oman’s principal logistics hub on the Indian Ocean — surged 17% to a record 26.4 million tonnes in 2025, driven by rising exports of industrial minerals, notably gypsum and limestone. This compares with 22.6 million tonnes recorded in 2024, according to Braik bin Musallam al Amri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Salalah Port Services Co SAOG, who indicated that volumes are projected to climb further in 2026 on the back of multiple throughput-enhancement initiatives.

“Against all challenges, the General Cargo Terminal achieved a record volume of 26.4 million metric tonnes”, Al Amri said in the company’s 2025 Annual Report. “The

growth was driven mainly by dry bulk — gypsum and limestone — where demand remains firmly on an upward trajectory,'' he said as quoted by Oman Observer.

On the container side, the port handled 4.3 million TEUs in 2025, up from approximately 3.3 million TEUs in 2024. This increase was supported by the launch of

the Gemini Cooperation between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, positioning Salalah as a key global hub within the network.

The port also posted strong financial results in 2025, with consolidated revenue rising 28% year-on-year to RO 89.4 million. EBITDA climbed to RO 27.8 million, lifting the

margin to 31% from 22% in 2024, while net profit increased to RO 7.3 million compared with RO 2.3 million a year earlie