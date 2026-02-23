Suhail Al Mazrouei: Advancing government operations, investing in human capital central pillars of ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision

DUBAI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said that advancing government operations and investing in human capital are central pillars of the UAE’s vision and a practical reflection of its strategic direction under the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which aims to build a more efficient, agile, and future-ready government.

His remarks were delivered during the ceremony honouring the winners of the second edition of the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Award for Institutional Excellence, organised by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The event recognised outstanding efforts and impactful contributions in advancing government performance and institutional development, reinforcing the Ministry’s commitment to promoting a culture of excellence and celebrating achievement.

Al Mazrouei explained that the award’s criteria and requirements are aligned with the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award, further strengthening a culture of innovation and institutional excellence. The award aims to considerably improve performance and administrative practices through the application of institutional and functional excellence standards, continuous development processes, and enhanced operational efficiency.

He stated, “Empowering national talent, fostering a culture of innovation, and motivating outstanding performance are fundamental pillars to ensuring government entities are prepared and capable of delivering sustainable developmental impact. Institutional excellence is not a temporary objective, but a long-term strategic approach that reflects our vision of building a future founded on efficiency and creativity.”

He added that the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure operates under a clear strategic vision and actionable future plans focused on policy and procedural development, enhancing human capital efficiency, and adopting innovative solutions. These efforts aim to improve the quality of government services and strengthen the UAE’s competitiveness and leadership in the energy, infrastructure, and transport sectors.

He further noted that the Ministry continues to implement an integrated approach to developing the government work system, focusing on strengthening institutional efficiency, improving the work environment, simplifying procedures, and enhancing workforce readiness. This ensures alignment between strategic planning and effective execution, while boosting the ability to respond to changes and anticipate future opportunities.

Dr Ibrahim Salman, Head of Government Performance and Excellence in the UAE Government and General Coordinator of the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme, emphasised that a culture of excellence is deeply rooted in the UAE government and represents a firmly established approach to public sector work.

He noted that excellence has become an integral part of the country’s institutional identity, and that the new directions of the excellence framework require more flexible tools that keep pace with the leadership’s renewed ambitions, with a stronger focus on measurement and methodologies centered on tangible results and real impact.

He affirmed that the next phase will focus on strengthening integration and partnership among government entities, enhancing quality of life, and reinforcing proactive government performance based on impact measurement—further solidifying the UAE’s leadership position.