Khalifa University, Maple Gulf sign MoU to advance research in food production

ABU DHABI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Maple Gulf AgriTech Poultry today announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), establishing a framework for cooperation to develop, and advance applied research opportunities in food production, circular resource utilisation, and advanced agricultural technologies in line with the UAE Food Security Strategy 2051.

The MoU was signed by Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University, and Ala Jaff, CEO and Founder, Maple Gulf AgriTech Poultry.

The MoU establishes a research-driven alliance to accelerate innovations in advanced agritech, resource-efficient poultry production, and local food manufacturing models.

Professor Bayan Sharif said, “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Maple Gulf as part of our commitment to driving impactful scientific research that supports national strategic priorities. This partnership strengthens our ability to advance innovative AgriTech solutions tailored for arid environments and helps reinforce the UAE’s leadership in food security. By combining our academic expertise with Maple Gulf’s industry-driven agricultural technologies, we will accelerate the development of sustainable, data-driven production models that contribute to a resilient food ecosystem.”

Ala Jaff said, “This partnership with Khalifa University marks a foundational step in building a scalable AgriTech platform aligned with the UAE Food Security Strategy 2051. Our objective is not only to produce poultry locally, but to develop resilient, resource-efficient food production systems that can be validated and scaled over the long term through Industry 4.0–enabled automation, robotics, and data-driven operational technologies.”

By combining Khalifa University’s scientific leadership with Maple Gulf’s commercial operating environment, this collaboration enables applied research that strengthens productivity, circular resource utilisation, and technology-enabled smart agricultural systems under real operating conditions. This work supports the development of food production models that reinforce national resilience, encourage local manufacturing, and respond to growing demand for consistently high-quality, locally produced fresh poultry.”