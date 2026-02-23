DIFC’s Dubai FinTech Summit expands globally with Pakistan Digital Authority

DUBAI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- DIFC Innovation Hub, the largest start-up and innovation hub in the world operating out of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), in partnership with the Pakistan Digital Authority, is launching the Pakistan FinTech Summit from 18th and 19th August 2026, positioning Pakistan as a strategic growth market within the global FinTech landscape.

The Pakistan FinTech Summit (PFS) is the first international expansion of the Dubai FinTech Summit, one of the world’s premier gatherings of Finance and FinTech leaders, organised by DIFC, the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Bringing together the region’s most influential policymakers, financial institutions, technology leaders, investors, and innovators, the Pakistan FinTech Summit aims to catalyse Pakistan’s rapidly evolving digital economy and accelerate the country’s position as a regional FinTech and digital financial services hub.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority, said, “We are pleased to expand the Dubai FinTech Summit to Pakistan, a rapidly emerging FinTech hub. The Pakistan FinTech Summit is a powerful reflection of DIFC’s ambition to lead the global dialogue on financial innovation and FinTech, underpinning Dubai’s commitment to enabling growth and unlocking cross-border innovation opportunities between the UAE, Pakistan, and South Asia. By lending expertise and thought leadership to such impactful gatherings, we are charting the future of finance.”

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister of IT and Telecommunication, said, “A credible FinTech ecosystem is built on innovation, regulatory clarity, and institutional trust. Pakistan is advancing all three in a disciplined and forward-looking manner. The Pakistan FinTech Summit, organised in collaboration with DIFC, reflects a strategic partnership grounded in shared ambition and mutual confidence. DIFC’s decision to convene its flagship FinTech platform under the Pakistan brand, beyond the UAE, is a strong signal of global trust in Pakistan’s emerging digital financial ecosystem and its reform trajectory.”

As part of Pakistan’s broader Digital Nation agenda, FinTech is not a standalone sector, it is foundational economic infrastructure. By aligning sovereign digital infrastructure, responsible regulation, and cross-border capital connectivity, we are positioning Pakistan as a credible, globally integrated, and innovation-driven digital economy ready to engage regional and international partners at scale.

The event elevates Pakistan’s standing as a crucial market within the international FinTech landscape. The country has emerged as one among the leading digital finance markets in the last two years, with FinTech funding increasing to US$52.5mn in the first half of 2025 and 450 FinTech companies raising US$391mn in venture capital by late November 2025.

However, structural and infrastructure constraints and the dominance of cash limit progress in this market. FinTech companies therefore play a vital role in fostering trust and transitioning to digital finance and commerce by increasing access to digital finance even in rural areas, enabling financial inclusion and convenience through simplified transactions, and building awareness among consumers.

The Dubai FinTech Summit has helped position the Emirate as a top four-ranked financial centre for FinTech by the Global Financial Centres Index, setting global benchmarks for technological adoption, including AI in finance and other industries.

The international expansion of the Dubai FinTech Summit in Pakistan will serve as a platform for signing of strategic agreements, investment announcements, product launches and sector-wide collaboration. Showcasing start-ups, investor programmes, roundtables and curated sessions with regulators from both countries, the Pakistan FinTech Summit aims to shape the future of digital finance in the APAC region.

Serving as a unified platform, the Pakistan FinTech Summit will bring together financial institutions, innovators, and policymakers to address shared priorities, uncover new opportunities, and drive the sector’s long-term development.