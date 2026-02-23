UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day

ABU DHABI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Muʿizzaddin of Brunei Darussalam on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on the occasion.