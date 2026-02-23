Abu Dhabi City Municipality adorns streets, bridges with over 5,200 illuminated installations in celebration of Ramadan

ABU DHABI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi City Municipality has marked Ramadan by transforming Abu Dhabi and its surrounding areas with striking illuminations, highlighting the month’s spiritual significance and enhancing the city’s aesthetic character. The Municipality has installed more than 5,200 illuminated formations and decorative structures across Abu Dhabi and the outer regions, sharing in the community’s observance of the month.

The decorative works extend across major thoroughfares, including Abu Dhabi Corniche, Arabian Gulf Street, Sheikh Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street, and King Abdullah Street, in addition to a number of internal roads, bridges, and islands within Abu Dhabi, as well as key streets and districts in the outer cities.

The illuminated installations feature expressions that reinforce the values of compassion, generosity and unity, reflecting the spirit of Ramadan, alongside artistic light displays inspired by the atmosphere of fasting and the month.

The suspended decorations incorporate illuminated arches in primary colours, complemented by the installation of 2,100 crescent motifs and 2,100 illuminated stars, in addition to geometric formations and structures inspired by the Ramadan cannon — a long-standing annual tradition marking the time of iftar and the Maghrib call to prayer.

This year’s decorations introduce distinctive and innovative additions, notably transverse wave-shaped illuminated arches installed between lighting columns, geometric designs positioned at the base of lamp posts, and arch structures integrated with Ramadan cannon motifs launching star and crescent formations. Suspended Ramadan lanterns further enhance the display. The geometric installations range from three to four metres in height, featuring rich, striking colours that elevate the city’s visual and urban landscape.

Specialised equipment has been deployed for the upper installations along Abu Dhabi Corniche to create visual effects through light sequencing and dynamic illumination of stars and crescents, adding renewed vibrancy to the night-time scene. Al Maqta Bridge has also been distinguished with upper and lateral decorative lighting, including suspended crescent and star motifs integrated with the bridge’s primary illumination.

Specialist technical teams oversee the decorative works throughout the month, fully conversant with operational plans and projections to ensure sustained high performance and the preservation of overall visual quality, reflecting the Emirate’s standing and fostering an atmosphere of joy and tranquillity during Ramadan.

These initiatives form part of the Municipality’s commitment to enhancing community wellbeing and supporting public celebrations of religious occasions, while reinforcing sustainability standards and quality of life, contributing to the city’s continued urban and aesthetic development.