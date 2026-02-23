UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

ABU DHABI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana on the occasion of his country's Republic Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Dr. Irfaan Ali.