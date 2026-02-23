Zayed Authority for People of Determination, Mediclinic Middle East sign MoU

ABU DHABI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mediclinic Middle East to provide comprehensive cochlear implant services for People of Determination, as part of the Authority’s efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships with leading healthcare institutions and enhance specialised therapeutic and rehabilitation services in line with the highest international medical standards.

The MoU was signed on behalf of Zayed Authority for People of Determination by Abdullah Abdul Al Aali Al Humaidan, Director-General of the Authority, and on behalf of Mediclinic Middle East by Hein van Eijk, Chief Executive Officer. The signing ceremony took place at the Authority’s headquarters in the presence of senior officials from both parties.

The MoU aims to deliver an integrated cochlear implant service framework, including pre-operative medical assessments, surgical procedures, post-operative care, and ongoing rehabilitation programmes. This will contribute to improving hearing and language abilities among beneficiaries, reducing secondary disabilities, enhancing independence for People of Determination, and improving their overall quality of life.

The MoU also includes the implementation of specialised training programmes and workshops for the Authority’s staff in rehabilitation therapy, particularly speech and language therapy. In addition, a comprehensive awareness plan will target families and parents, especially mothers—as well as technical staff, including educational professionals and the wider community. This initiative seeks to raise awareness about early detection of hearing loss, the importance of early therapeutic intervention, and the role of modern technologies and nutrition in supporting hearing health and language development.

Abdullah Al Humaidan said, “This MoU represents a significant step in advancing specialised therapeutic services for People of Determination, particularly in the field of cochlear implants. At the Authority, we are keen to build effective partnerships with leading medical institutions to ensure the delivery of integrated, high-quality, and sustainable services that support early intervention and create a tangible positive impact on the lives of beneficiaries and their families, in line with the UAE’s vision of building a healthy and inclusive society that places quality of life at the heart of its priorities.”

Hein van Eijk said, “We are proud to sign this MoU with Zayed Authority for People of Determination, reflecting Mediclinic’s strong commitment to delivering integrated specialised healthcare in accordance with the highest international medical standards. In the Year of the Family, this partnership embodies our deep belief in empowering People of Determination by expanding access to advanced cochlear implant services and comprehensive hearing care, providing children with better opportunities to communicate, learn, and build meaningful relationships, while supporting families on their journey toward stability and prosperity.”

The MoU between Zayed Authority for People of Determination and Mediclinic Middle East also includes referring cases for post-surgical intervention to the Authority’s centres for speech therapy based on the most suitable geographical location for the beneficiary, as well as continued speech and hearing rehabilitation tailored to each case. Mediclinic will provide the Authority with periodic reports detailing the number of cochlear implant cases served under the MoU, in addition to exploring employment opportunities for Emirati People of Determination at Mediclinic in accordance with approved qualifications and recruitment requirements.