MBZUH opens graduate admissions for 2026-2027 academic year

ABU DHABI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) has announced the opening of graduate programme admissions for the 2026-2027 academic year.

The announcement reflects the university’s ongoing commitment to attracting qualified scholars from the UAE and abroad, and to advancing academic and research excellence in the humanities, social sciences, and Islamic studies.

Prospective students may apply through the university’s official website, where complete details on available programmes and admission requirements are posted. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis until programme capacity is reached.

MBZUH offers graduate-level programmes designed to equip students with the analytical, intellectual, and professional competencies needed to contribute meaningfully to their fields and to society. The university’s academic mission is grounded in values of tolerance, respect for human rights, moderation, and constructive engagement across cultures, principles that inform both curriculum design and campus life.

Graduate programmes are offered at the postgraduate diploma, master’s, and doctoral levels. Programme development is guided by the university’s strategic plan, which emphasises supporting the UAE’s broader agenda for sustainable development, knowledge production, and scientific research. MBZUH continues to expand its graduate offerings to include coursework that fosters critical thinking, creativity, intellectual balance, and professional initiative.