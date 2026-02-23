72 events headline Dubai Club’s Ramadan Festival for People of Determination

DUBAI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Club for People of Determination has officially launched the new edition of its annual Ramadan Festival on Monday, featuring a diverse lineup of sporting, cultural and community events.

The festival includes 72 programmes across various themes designed to serve all categories of People of Determination in an atmosphere that reflects the values of giving, unity, and community spirit. Supported by numerous government and private sector partners, the festival will run until 12th March 2026 featuring 88 podium finishes and honouring 150 winners.

A major highlight of the festival is the 14th edition of the Dubai Holy Quran Competition for the People of Determination, which begins on Monday under the patronage of Sheikha Rawda bint Ahmed bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

More than 700 contestants are taking part in this year’s competition, which features multiple categories, including memorisation of the entire Holy Quran, 20 parts, half of the Quran, 10 parts, seven parts, five parts, three parts, two parts, one part, as well as selected shorter chapters. The competition aims to encourage People of Determination to strengthen their engagement with the Holy Quran and promote spiritual growth during the holy month.

On the sporting front, the festival features 12 different sports, with the participation of more than 300 People of Determination and club staff members.