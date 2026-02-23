Sultan bin Ahmed attends launch of 15th Ramadan Majlis

SHARJAH, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, attended on Sunday evening the launch of the 15th edition of the Ramadan Majlis.

The event is organised by the Sharjah Press Club, affiliated with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and will continue until 26 February. It is being held at Aljada in Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed attended the first literary session of the Majlis, titled “Beyond the Poem: Hidden Stories that Shaped Poetic Texts.” The session hosted poet and content creator Abdullah Al Anzi, known as “Abu Aseel,” and was moderated by media professional Hamed bin Mohammadi.

At the beginning of the session, poet Abdullah Al Anzi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emirate of Sharjah and the organisers of the Ramadan Majlis for the warm reception and hospitality.

He explained that classifying poets is not necessarily a matter that must be uniform among people, as it varies according to their poetic tastes and intellectual orientations.

He noted that poetry ranges between classical (vertical), Nabati, and free verse, as well as between classical and modern styles. Its schools and techniques differ according to each poet’s environment, culture, and personal experience.

“Abu Aseel” revealed that he has read most Arabic poetry, explaining that these diverse readings helped him build a substantial literary and intellectual reservoir. This contributed to refining his talent and deepening his poetic experience, enabling him to explore various schools and styles that clearly influenced his language, imagery, and textual structure.

He stressed that continuous reading represents the fundamental pillar for any poet seeking growth and distinction.

Al Anzi identified what he considers the five most prominent poets in the Arab world: Al Jawahiri, Al Mutanabbi, Abu Firas Al Hamdani, Abu Tammam, and Al Buhturi. He highlighted key milestones in their lives and the stories immortalised by history, as well as the qualities for which they were known, such as intelligence, forbearance, quick wit, and strong poetic presence.

He affirmed that these attributes, alongside their exceptional talent, contributed to cementing their status in the memory of Arabic literature throughout the ages. He also reviewed some of their most famous poems in the history of Arabic poetry and the stories behind these texts.

“Abu Aseel” emphasised that it is impossible to establish fixed standards by which all poetic experiences can be measured, as poetry is an art characterised by flexibility and renewal, influenced by its time, place, and the circumstances of its author.

He explained that the beauty of a poem is not tied to a specific structure or school, but rather to its ability to touch the emotions and sincerely express ideas and feelings. He also spoke about “overlooked poets” who produced powerful poems but did not gain widespread fame or recognition.

Al Anzi discussed elegies, which are written for the deceased, noting that they are often marked by sincerity and spontaneity because they stem from feelings of loss and pain. They reflect the depth of the relationship between the poet and the person being mourned.

He pointed out that this type of poetry reveals the most genuine and profound emotions and immortalises the memory of the departed through words that remain present in the conscience, carrying true loyalty and heartfelt impact.

At the conclusion of the session, H.H. the Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council honoured poet Abdullah Al Anzi and media professional Hamed bin Mohammadi in appreciation of their efforts and participation in the session, wishing them continued success.

Attending the launch alongside H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed were Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Alia Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; in addition to a number of officials, media professionals, poets, and poetry enthusiasts.