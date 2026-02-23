Zayed Education Foundation launches Ruwwad Zayed scholarship for young Emiratis, Arab residents

ABU DHABI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed Education Foundation has announced the launch of the Ruwwad Zayed programme, a flagship scholarship and leadership initiative designed to support exceptional young Emiratis and Arab residents of the UAE.

The programme will offer 50 fully funded graduate scholarships in its first year, alongside a structured leadership development experience aimed at preparing high-potential students to contribute to their communities and respond to complex global challenges.

Selected scholars will form the first cohort of a new leadership network and will benefit from academic study at leading universities in the UAE, supported by mentorship, research placements, and a tailored leadership curriculum.

The Ruwwad Zayed programme is being delivered in partnership with 10 leading UAE-based institutions: Abu Dhabi University; American University of Sharjah; Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - Abu Dhabi (IITD-AD); Khalifa University; Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence; New York University Abu Dhabi; Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi; United Arab Emirates University; University of Sharjah; and Zayed University.

Applications will remain open until 29th May 2026, although some courses and universities may close their admissions before this time.

In its inaugural phase, the program will support students pursuing a Master’s degree in a subject aligned with national priorities. There are plans to expand to additional academic levels in future rounds.

“Every generation faces its own challenges, but young people today are confronting them at unprecedented speed and scale,” said H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chair of the Zayed Education Foundation.

“The Ruwwad Zayed programme is designed to help young people develop the grounding and resilience required to lead with confidence, while remaining connected to their identity and committed to the well-being of their communities,” she added.

Inspired by the values and legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the programme is grounded in a leadership ethos that balances tradition with progress and emphasises service and collective responsibility.

The Ruwwad Zayed programme is a central pillar of the Foundation’s mission to empower 100,000 young leaders by 2035 and to build a global network equipped to address challenges such as climate change, economic inequality, and technological disruption.

Established under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Zayed Education Foundation reflects the UAE’s long-standing commitment to investing in human potential and expanding access to opportunity.

For more information on eligibility and application timelines, please visit

https://www.zayededucationfoundation.org/en/scholarships/ruwwad-zayed