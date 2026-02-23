Dubai Culture launches 7th Ramadan Heroes in support of Season of Wulfa

DUBAI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the seventh edition of its humanitarian initiative, Ramadan Heroes, organised in collaboration with talabat UAE and the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The initiative aims to promote solidarity and generosity across society and encourage community members to support charitable efforts.

The initiative is part of Dubai Culture’s commitment to the ‘Ramadan in Dubai’ campaign under the Season of Wulfa, which seeks to strengthen family bonds and celebrate Emirati social and cultural occasions. This helps showcase local heritage, promote authentic values, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global city that champions tolerance, coexistence, and respect for cultures.

Organised under the theme ‘Celebrating the Spirit of Giving,’ Ramadan Heroes seeks to aid underprivileged families and individuals across the UAE by encouraging residents to donate iftar meals, food parcels, Eid clothing, and Sadaqa through the Ramadan Heroes virtual charity on talabat UAE. Donations are delivered securely and promptly to beneficiaries in coordination with ERC teams, reinforcing the values of compassion and social responsibility.