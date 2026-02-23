UAEU honours faculty, researchers, students for publishing in top leading international journals

AL AIN, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) held a ceremony honouring distinguished faculty members, researchers, and students who achieved outstanding research accomplishments by publishing in the top 1% of leading international journals.

The event took place at the UAEU Library Auditorium in Al Ain, in the presence of university leadership, academics, and scholars.

The ceremony began with an opening address delivered by Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University.

He welcomed the attendees and emphasised the significance of the occasion, noting that it aligns with the university’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

He stated, “We gather here today to celebrate outstanding research achievements that reflect the highest standards of academic excellence and intellectual leadership. We honour faculty members and researchers who have published in the top 1% of scientific journals worldwide, as well as students who have excelled on these global research platforms.”

He added, “Research excellence is the result of cumulative effort built on scientific passion, perseverance, and collaboration. These achievements contribute to strengthening the university’s international reputation and reinforcing its role as a leading research institution addressing national and global challenges.”

He further noted that in 2025, UAEU surpassed 30,000 publications indexed in the Scopus database, becoming the first national university to achieve this milestone.

He highlighted that 44% of UAEU’s research focuses on sustainability, reflecting strong alignment with national priorities and the global development agenda.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Chancellor honoured the outstanding faculty members and researchers in recognition of their valuable scientific contributions and their role in fostering a culture of research and innovation. The event reaffirmed the university’s pride in its research achievements and its continued commitment to supporting high-quality research and strengthening its position among the top 100 universities globally.