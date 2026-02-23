‘Feed & Reap 2026’ initiative launched as part of 'Year of the Family'





ABU DHABI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its support for the objectives of the Year of the Family, and in embodiment of its societal and humanitarian role, the National Guard is patronising a community Ramadan initiative implemented in collaboration with the ‘Abshr Ya Watan’ volunteer team under the ‘Feed & Reap 2026’ campaign.

The initiative aims to strengthen family cohesion and reinforcing the values of solidarity and compassion during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The initiative stems from the National Guard’s commitment to promoting family stability and supporting members of the community—particularly travellers and commuters—at Iftar time, reflecting its dedication to serving society.

The initiative includes the distribution of Iftar meals to fasting individuals at a number of land and air border points across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The initiative reflects the National Guard’s approach to supporting volunteer work and enhancing community partnerships, contributing to a sustainable positive impact aligned with the objectives of the Year of the Family, while reinforcing the values of giving and social cohesion during the Holy Month.