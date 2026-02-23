Australia hosts first Cisco secure AI factory with NVIDIA

SAN FRANCISCO, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Cisco and SharonAI Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries (Sharon AI), a leading Australian neocloud announced the launch of Australia’s first Cisco Secure AI Factory in partnership with NVIDIA.

This initiative marks a significant leap forward in providing Australia with secure, scalable and high-performance sovereign AI capabilities with all data and AI processing kept within the country. By delivering robust national digital infrastructure and upholding data sovereignty, the Cisco Secure AI Factory powers an AI-enabled economy, supporting the development, adoption, and responsible use of AI in alignment with Australia’s new National AI Plan.

Sharon AI will offer a variety of solutions tailored to different customer needs and industries. Customers will also have access to a sandbox environment to experiment with proof-of-concepts.