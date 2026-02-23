NCM issues fog, low visibility alert

t

ABU DHABI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) – The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility.

In its weather update on Monday, the NCM said horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal, internal areas and islands from 22:00 23/02/2026 Monday until 10:00 Tuesday 24/02/2026.

The NCM urged motorists to exercise caution and and follow all road safety protocols while driving during these weather conditions.