GCC Chief urges Iraq to withdraw UN coordinates infringing on sovereignty of Kuwait

RIYADH, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has called on the Republic of Iraq to withdraw the list of coordinates and the map lodged with the United Nations, which include claims regarding Iraqi maritime zones.

In a statement today, Albudaiwi noted that these coordinates and the map represent an infringement upon the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait over its maritime areas and shoals, including Fasht Al Qaid and Fasht Al A’aij.

He underscored the importance of resorting to the rules and principles of international law and the provisions of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in a manner consistent with the understandings, agreements, and bilateral memoranda of understanding concluded between the two countries when dealing with such issues and matters.

Albudaiwi also reaffirmed the content of the Final Statement issued by the Supreme Council of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC states at its 46th session. This includes the Council's steadfast positions and previous resolutions regarding Iraq's respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Kuwait, its categorical rejection of any infringement upon Kuwait's sovereignty over all its lands, islands, and associated shoals, as well as its entire maritime zones, and the emphasis on adhering to bilateral and international commitments, agreements, and all relevant United Nations resolutions.

"The GCC and the Republic of Iraq are bound by deep-rooted historical relations and close ties based on mutual respect and good neighbourliness," Albudaiwi said, noting that such claims do not contribute to strengthening the course of cooperation and bilateral relations between the two sides.

He concluded by expressing his aspiration for the Republic of Iraq to take the initiative to review and withdraw the list of coordinates and the map lodged with the United Nations in order to bolster mutual trust, support the stability of relations, and enshrine commitment to relevant legal and international principles.​