UAE President, VPs congratulate Dutch Prime Minister on taking oath

ABU DHABI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Rob Jetten on the occasion of his swearing-in as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of congratulations to Prime Minister Rob Jetten.