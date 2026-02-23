Nahyan bin Mubarak witnesses induction of two ATR 72-600 aircraft into FLY91 fleet in Dubai

DUBAI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, witnessed the official induction of two ATR 72-600 aircraft into the expanding fleet of Indian regional airline FLY91, during an official ceremony held at Dubai World Central (DWC), in the presence of aviation leaders from the UAE and India. The event underscored the strengthening aviation partnership between the two nations.

The ceremony included the formal delivery and exclusive viewing of the two new aircraft, which now join FLY91’s growing fleet, marking a new phase of collaboration between the airline and Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE). Attendees included Manoj Chacko, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of FLY91; Chenna Reddy, Co-Founder and COO; Harsha Raghavan, Chairman of FLY91 and Managing Partner at Convergent Finance; Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE); Jean-Pierre Clercin, Head of Region – APAC at ATR; along with senior representatives from FLY91, DAE and ATR.

The two ATR 72-600 aircraft, acquired from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), represent a strategic addition to the airline’s fleet and will be deployed across underserved regional markets in India, in line with FLY91’s long-term strategy to provide sustainable and inclusive air connectivity. The event brought together senior government officials and aviation leaders, reflecting the UAE’s position as a global hub for aviation excellence and international collaboration.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan delivered a keynote address, stating: It gives me great pleasure to join you today as we celebrate the delivery and exclusive viewing of two brand-new ATR 72-600 aircraft joining FLY91’s growing fleet. The ATR 72-600 is globally recognized for its efficiency, reliability, and performance. It is ideally suited to operate in the communities FLY91 seeks to serve.

He added that the addition of the two aircraft brings FLY91’s fleet to six aircraft since commencing operations in March 2024, noting that in just two years, the company has demonstrated what can be achieved through clarity of vision, disciplined growth, and a steadfast commitment to serving its communities. He explained that the company’s vision to connect over 50 cities across India within five years, supported by a planned fleet of 30 aircraft, reflects bold and forward-looking leadership. This, he noted, represents nation-building through aviation, promoting economic inclusion and unlocking the potential of emerging cities across India.

He further noted that Dubai Aerospace Enterprise has grown into one of the world’s leading aviation services providers, emphasizing that its business model is built on a strong conviction that its success strengthens communities, improves quality of life, and contributes to social and economic development regionally and globally. He stressed that its partnership with FLY91 is not merely a commercial transaction, but a reflection of its commitment to empowering the aviation industry and promoting responsible and sustainable growth.

He continued by highlighting the strong and close relations between the Republic of India and the United Arab Emirates, affirming that the deep and enduring ties between the two countries are built on trust, trade, partnerships, human connections, and a shared belief in development and progress. He emphasized that aviation plays a central role in this relationship by connecting markets, investors, tourists, and families, expressing confidence that the successful partnership between the two nations will continue to grow and prosper in the years ahead.

He affirmed that Dubai is a most appropriate venue for this celebration, noting that the UAE is a global leader in aviation, recognized for excellence in service, reliability, safety, and a steadfast commitment to ethical values. He added that the country’s advanced infrastructure, progressive regulatory environment, and openness to innovation have made it a hub for global aviation partnerships.

Sheikh Nahyan further affirmed that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan consistently emphasises that the UAE must remain fully engaged with the world — participating in global advances, promoting innovation, and fostering meaningful international partnerships. He added that the President’s enlightened vision for the present and future of the nation is strongly supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. He noted that the UAE’s wise leadership recognizes the enormous potential of innovation and global cooperation in all areas of human endeavor, and that sustained investment in both physical infrastructure and human capital has positioned the country prominently at regional and global levels.

He concluded by stating that today’s occasion is about more than aircraft; it is about ambition, innovation, partnership, and leadership in service of communities. He commended Mr. Harsha Raghavan, Mr. Manoj Chacko, and their entire team at FLY91 for their clear strategic focus. Addressing all FLY91 employees — pilots, engineers, cabin crew, and ground staff — he noted that each aircraft represents new responsibilities and new opportunities to serve with dedication and excellence. He also commended Mr. Firoz Tarapore and his team at Dubai Aerospace Enterprise for their commitment to innovation and partnerships that serve the public good, extending his best wishes for their continued success.

He expressed hope that the two new ATR 72-600 aircraft will fly safely and proudly, serve communities eager for connection, and symbolize a future in which partnership, vision, and determination continue to lift all to greater heights, congratulating FLY91 and Dubai Aerospace Enterprise on this milestone and wishing them sustained growth and shared success.

For his part, Manoj Chacko, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of FLY91, said: “We are honored to welcome two new aircraft into our fleet in Dubai, a city that represents global best practice in aviation infrastructure, services, and partnerships. This milestone reinforces our commitment to building India’s most dependable regional airline while deepening collaboration with leading institutions in the UAE. As we expand, our focus remains on disciplined and sustainable growth — ensuring that every aircraft enhances connectivity, reliability, and long-term value for the communities we serve.”

Harsha Raghavan, Chairman of FLY91 and Managing Partner at Convergent Finance, added: “The UAE has consistently demonstrated leadership in creating a world-class aviation ecosystem. Our engagement here reflects a shared belief in responsible growth, technical excellence, and long-term value creation. As FLY91 continues to scale, partnerships of this nature will remain central to our strategy.”

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), said: “We are pleased to support FLY91’s continued expansion as it strengthens regional connectivity across India. Aircraft such as the ATR 72-600 are well suited to developing regional markets efficiently and sustainably. This official induction underscores DAE’s commitment to working with airlines that are building durable and forward-looking aviation platforms.”

Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, CEO of ATR, stated: “India is entering a strong phase of aviation growth, with regional connectivity playing a vital role. Aircraft like the ATR 72-600 are ideally suited to linking smaller, underserved destinations efficiently and sustainably. This partnership also highlights the strength of Indo-French cooperation in aviation, with Dubai continuing to serve as an important global hub for collaboration and industry development.”

FLY91 currently operates to nine destinations across India — Mopa (Goa), Agatti, Solapur, Jalgaon, Sindhudurg, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi — connecting emerging regional centers. Before the end of March 2026, the airline will further expand its network with the launch of six additional destinations: Rajahmundry and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Hubballi (Karnataka), Nanded (Maharashtra), Dabolim (South Goa), and Indore (Madhya Pradesh), reinforcing its commitment to structured and sustained regional growth.